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A new butterfly tracker just upended a long-held assumption about monarch migration
By Jennifer Allen,3 days ago
Millions of monarch butterflies converge on the same mountain forests in Mexico every November, a migration scientists could never trace in real time, one butterfly at a time, until now. Tiny solar-powered trackers are following individual monarchs this year, and the early results are upending some of what scientists assumed about the trip. Not every tagged butterfly is even headed to Mexico.