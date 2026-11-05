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05 Nov Ring in the New Year during Winter Dance Week!
By Morgan Slucher,2 days ago
Ring in the New Year at the Folk School! This popular, year-end, traditional dance and music celebration features primarily English country dance, contras, and squares, all set to live music. The week also includes music classes, flatfoot dancing, calling workshops, group singing, jam sessions, and more. Winter Dance Week offers a unique combination of top-notch callers, instructors, and musicians—along with beautiful surroundings, delicious food, comfortable accommodations, and a friendly atmosphere. A memorable New Year’s Eve Party and New Year’s Day breakfast complete the week.