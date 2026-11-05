undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The New Federal Education Freedom Tax Credit Program Takes a New Step
By AJ Taylor,5 days ago
Governor Kim Reynolds announced the launch of the Iowa Scholarship Granting Organization application, inviting nonprofit organizations to apply to serve as scholarship granting organizations in Iowa for the new federal Education Freedom Tax Credit program. The new program, set to begin in 2027, is the first federal tax credit supporting private contributions for K-12 scholarships.
3