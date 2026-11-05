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A Familiar Face at Flivver Field: Chris Hofer leads Kingsford’s defense
By Beckett Calkins,4 days ago
KINGSFORD, Mich. — Longtime Kingsford football coach Chris Hofer returned to coaching a few seasons ago, serving as defensive coordinator under head coach Mark Novara. Hofer played for his father at Menominee High School and became a standout player and 1984 team MVP at Northern Michigan University, led Kingsford to a state championship in 1993 during his 31-year tenure as head coach.