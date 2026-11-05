undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Should Wage Theft be Theft?
By Charlotte S. Alexander,2 days ago
Alia Al-Khatib, More Harm Than Good: Criminal Penalties for Wage Theft, 60 U. Rich. L. Rev. 579 (2026). For years, worker advocates have argued that “wage theft is theft.” Increasingly, legislators and prosecutors have agreed. If an employer intentionally fails to pay workers’ wages, why shouldn’t the law regard that conduct as a crime? A growing movement to criminalize wage theft, with laws on the books in thirty-seven states and Washington, D.C., now does just that. However, in More Harm Than Good, Alia Al-Khatib asks a deceptively simple question: What if criminal prosecution for wage theft is solving the wrong problem(s)?