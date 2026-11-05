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Garfield’s Lina Kaufman, Thomas brothers wrap up D-III state berths
By Daniel Sherriff,4 days ago
The Garfield G-Men cross country team’s presence will continue to grow at the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division III state meet. Sophomore Lina Kaufman repeated as a state qualifier, earning fifth place with a time of 18:57.00 while the boys advanced junior Owen Thomas, who earned third place with a time of 15:38.70 and freshman Lucas Thomas who landed in fifth place at 15:42.10 at the OHSAA Division III regional meet last Saturday afternoon at Boardman High School.