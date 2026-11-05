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Putin envoy joins Melania Trump at White House event to discuss ceasefire she brokered in Oleshky
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE - Associated Press,4 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s envoy appeared with Melania Trump at the White House on Thursday as she brought together Russian and Ukrainian officials to mark the localized ceasefire she brokered between their nations in a besieged Ukrainian village. Speaking at the invitation of the first...