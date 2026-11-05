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"I Am Adventure Books" hits Chico this weekend with free launch event
By Raishaud Pinkney,4 days ago
CHICO, Calif. - A Chico author is using storytelling to bring families together through a collection of books designed to spark conversation and connection. Josh Shelton is the author behind I Am Adventure Books. What started as a personal passion for poetry, art and storytelling has grown into a collection of 4 books, each built around questions, curiosity and life lessons.