undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sherwood: Kings 'disrespectful' in blowout victory over Sharks
By Sean O'Leary,4 days ago
San Jose Sharks forward Kiefer Sherwood didn't appreciate the Los Angeles Kings running up the score in Wednesday's 7-2 victory. "They're up 6-2. Put their top power play out," Sherwood said, per San Jose Hockey Now's Sheng Peng. "(Artemi) Panarin's blocking shots, celebrating to his bench. It's disrespectful. ... Things aren't going to change unless we man up and do something about it."