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Ron DeSantis Details How Florida Withstood ‘100-Year Type Political Earthquake’; Warns State Not ‘Immune’ to National Trends
By Hannah Knudsen,5 days ago
Americans voted downballot to send a message to D.C. nationwide, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said during a second press conference on Wednesday, explaining how Florida was able to withstand the blue wave but warning that no state is “immune” from the trends. “Florida was able to you know...
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