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Dozens of 'opportunity zones' identified across several West Virginia counties
By STAFF REPORTS,5 days ago
WEST VIRGINIA (WCHS) — Federal officials have identified 52 areas in dozens of West Virginia counties as “opportunity zones” for increased private investment. West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey announced Thursday that the U.S. Department of the Treasury identified the census tracts for new federal tax incentives to attract private investment, support business expansion, create jobs and revitalize communities, according to a news release from the governor’s office.