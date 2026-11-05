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Suspect Wanted for Kidnapping Arrested at Dulles Airport
3 days ago
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Dulles Airport arrested a fleeing Salvadoran man on felony charges of kidnapping and child abuse on Wednesday. Balmore Perez de la Cruz, 35, of Winchester, is wanted by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. CBP officers identified del la Cruz as being a subject of the warrant in the National Crime Information Center database while conducting routine vetting of passengers departing a flight to San Salvador, El Salvador. De la Cruz also was identified as an alien who in 2018 was ordered removed from the United States by an immigration judge.
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