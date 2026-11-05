undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Organizers and vendors scramble after coastal storms impact OBX festivals
By Maggie Miles,4 days ago
For a week leading up to the planned Oct. 17 Outer Banks Seafood Festival, Hunter Romeo prepared an inventory of CBD products to sell at a booth representing his company, Carolina Hemp Supply, with hemp grown on a farm he operates in Creswell. But a day before the festival, he learned the event was canceled due to the potential severity of a coastal storm set to hit the Outer Banks the following day.