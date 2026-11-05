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Jones Trustees Decline to Publicly Address Open Meeting Law Violation Complaint
By Maria Kopicki,4 days ago
The Jones Library Trustees conducted a three-minute public meeting on November 4, the sole topic of which was the Open Meeting Law (OML) complaint filed against them. The trustees opened the meeting on Zoom, took attendance, offered an opportunity for public comment, and unanimously voted to enter into executive session to discuss the complaint.