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Scarlett Johansson on Reuniting With Adam Driver in 'Paper Tiger'
4 days ago
Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee Scarlett Johansson joins TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones to talk about reuniting with "Marriage Story" co-star Adam Driver in crime thriller "Paper Tiger." She also discusses her singing role in animated film "Ray Gunn," her relationship with husband Colin Jost, and why she may not be able to watch her upcoming horror film "The Exorcist: Martyrs."