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What the hat signifies: Rodeo committee summit helps define western lifestyle, offers networking opportunities for rodeos
By Ruth Nicolaus,4 days ago
A rodeo committee summit was held during the Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo in Minot, North Dakota earlier this month. The Back in the Saddle Committee Summit brought together rodeo committee members, volunteers, and rodeo contractors, to learn from each other, network, and share ideas. Western sports entertainer and media personality...