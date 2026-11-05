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Florida man sentenced in Houston County for high-speed chase and meth possession
By Jordan Stevenson,5 days ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) — A Florida man is going to prison for a high-speed chase with deputies that ended with the discovery of illicit drugs in his car. According to the Houston County District Attorney's Office, Daytona Beach, Fla., resident Lawrence Kloc was stopped for a window tint violation on July 21 along Watson Boulevard, but when he refused to stop, Kloc led deputies on a high-speed chase through residential areas in a "reckless manner."
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