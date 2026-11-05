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Crash on US Hwy. 90 claims life of Greenville ma
3 days ago
According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a traffic crash occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 7:35 p.m., near the intersection of US Hwy. 90 and Elizabeth Sims Loop, in Madison County. The report states that a sport utility vehicle, driven by an 82-year-old Greenville man, was traveling west in the westbound lane of US Hwy. 90. At the same time, another sport utility vehicle, driven by a 75-year-old Greenville man, with a 70-year-old female passenger, was traveling east in the eastbound lane of US Hwy. 90. The westbound vehicle attempted to make a left turn onto a private driveway, in front of the eastbound vehicle. This caused the eastbound vehicle to collide with the westbound vehicle.