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Girls, wear whatever you want on Halloween
3 days ago
In the wise words of 2000s philosopher Cady Heron, “Halloween is the one night a year when a girl can dress like a total sl*t and no other girls can say anything about it.” Heron was partially right — for college girls, Halloween is the perfect opportunity to show off the weeks spent in the gym and the creatively crafted two-piece sets. However, despite what she says, it seems like everyone has something to say about it — including me.