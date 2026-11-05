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Statement from Jared A. Pearl, Oneida County Sheriff-Elect
By Cassandra Harris-Lockwood,3 days ago
“Thank you to the voters of Oneida County for electing me your next Sheriff! I’m honored to receive the support of tens of thousands of community members who are ready for new leadership to keep our community safe and lead the men and women of this distinguished office. I’d like to thank Sheriff Rob Maciol for his years of service and dedication to Oneida County residents. My team and I look forward to the challenging work ahead.”