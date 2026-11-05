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Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson Reportedly Split a Year Ago
3 days ago
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson reportedly ended their controversial romance late last year, unbeknownst to many people within the North Carolina Tar Heels football program. As reported by TMZ, sources close to the couple said that Hudson and Belichick, who became the North Carolina Tar Heels head coach in 2025 following over two decades with the New England Patriots, quietly split up "late last year."