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Oracle Corp Stock (ORCL) Moved Down by 8.05% on Nov 5: Key Drivers Unveiled
4 days ago
What is driving Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock price down today?. Oracle shares faced severe selling pressure during the session, driven by intensifying market scrutiny over enterprise software demand and the capital intensity required to scale its cloud infrastructure business. Institutional investors appear to be de-risking positions following growing apprehension that cloud revenue expansion and backlog conversion are pacing below elevated market expectations. As market participants reassess corporate software budgets and the timetable for enterprise artificial intelligence monetization, high-valuation software and cloud providers have experienced broad-based multiple compression.