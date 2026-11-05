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AV Stumpfl PIXERA drives responsive LED and projection across Montana Heritage Center
By AVNation Staff,4 days ago
The Montana Heritage Center marked the grand opening of its fully completed building in June 2026 with a five-day Montana History Festival, drawing to a close almost two decades of planning and five years of construction. Across the museum’s galleries, AV Stumpfl PIXERA powers large-scale visual playback on custom LED walls and projection surfaces that carry Montana’s story from its earliest peoples to the present day.
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