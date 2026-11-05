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Eight years after reveal, The Elder Scrolls 6 has… a subtitle! So what does ‘Sentinel’ reveal?
By Phil Iwaniuk,2 days ago
See you in approximately five decades for the gameplay trailer drop, then. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. We now officially have a full, confirmed name for the object of our longstanding RPG longing, and it’s The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel. Publisher Bethesda revealed that title in a short video this week, giving us the first substantial news on its upcoming blockbuster for the first time since it was revealed in – cue the theatrical splutters – 2018.