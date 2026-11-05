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Starts & Sits | Week 9 in Fantasy Football (2026)
4 days ago
We’re deep enough into the season now that rosters are what they are, and the margin between a win and a loss usually comes down to one flex decision you agonize over on Sunday morning. This Start & Sits Week 9 Edition brings a handful of those decisions. A quarterback who gets to play from behind, a Denver back who’s about to have his moment, and a Browns tight end who just wrecked the league are all in the mix — along with a few names I’d leave on your bench no matter how tempting the matchup looks.