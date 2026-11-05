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The new Celica is nearly here! And a WRC version will compete next year
By Greg Potts,2 days ago
Toyota will run two top tier rally teams next year, pitting the new Celica up against a GR Yaris. Skip 7 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Toyota has once again confirmed that a new Celica is coming. Well, it hasn’t explicitly mentioned a road car this time around, but it has announced that a Rally1 version will compete in the World Rally Championship next year. Hurrah!