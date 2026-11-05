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Latino voters reflect on historic Democratic wins as Texas shifts left
By Lucio Vasquez, The Texas Newsroom,5 days ago
For Latino voters across Texas, Tuesday’s election marked a dramatic political reversal, particularly in South Texas, where Democrats made major gains just two years after Republicans flipped longtime Democratic strongholds. The shift came as Democrats won statewide elections for the first time in more than three decades, with Gina...