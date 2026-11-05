undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
How The Diplomat Season 4 Faked Windsor Castle, a Warship, and a G7 Summit
By Jack Giroux,2 days ago
Curt Beech makes politics look good. Not only are the main characters wonderfully competent and dapper in The Diplomat, but the spaces and places they enter and exit provide posh or stark battlegrounds for political crossfire. Beech, who’s been the production designer since season three of the Debora Cahn-created series, got to build and recreate some striking locations for season four.