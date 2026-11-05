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City Partners with American Rivers to Study Potential Removal of Rockbottom Dam
By David Barr, Assignment Editor,4 days ago
Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham says the City is partnering with American Rivers to explore the removal of Rockbottom Dam and other low-head dams on the Susquehanna River. Low-head dams, like Rockbottom Dam are an in-water artificial barrier that usually span the width of a waterway to create a backup of water. They are designed to have water go over them continuously. However, this creates a recirculating current that can trap people and debris.