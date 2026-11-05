undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
SCENE REPORT: The Pump Factory brings two pump tracks to Amsterdam's new Tagorepark
By Bart de Jong,3 days ago
And there's no shortage of riding options. The facility features two separate pump tracks. One is aimed at the more experienced riders looking for speed, tables with lips, hips, flow and a bit more of a challenge. The second track is designed for regular pump track users, with a more accessible layout. There's even a little grind obstacle incorporated into this section, plus a smaller area for the youngest riders to get their first laps in. Something for everyone, basically.