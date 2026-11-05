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Former Governor Rod R. Blagojevich talks midterm election results, new book
By Angeles Ponpa,3 days ago
PEORIA (25News Now) - Former Illinois Gov. Rod R. Blagojevich says the Republican Party in Illinois must rethink its political identity and strengthen its appeal to working-class voters following another round of statewide election losses Tuesday. In a one-on-one interview with 25News on Wednesday, Blagojevich, a Democrat who has become...
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