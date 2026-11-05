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Hilltoppers Welcome Wheeling for Regular-Season Finale on Senior Night
By West Liberty University Sports Information,3 days ago
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. — The West Liberty University women's volleyball team closes out its 2026 regular season Thursday night when it welcomes Wheeling to the Academic, Sports and Recreation Complex for a Mountain East Conference matchup. First serve is set for 7 p.m., with the Hilltoppers recognizing seniors Dakoda Keni and Adrienne Staib during Senior Night festivities.