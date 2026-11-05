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Memphis Edges UAB 2-1 in Women’s Soccer Regular-Season Finale
4 days ago
BIRMINGHAM — Memphis beat UAB 2-1 on Tuesday night at PNC Field in the regular-season finale, completing a fourth straight unbeaten American Conference regular season. Memphis (11-3-3, 8-0-2 American) extended its conference unbeaten streak to 39 consecutive matches, dating to the 2022 season. UAB (9-8-1, 6-4-0 American) finished third in the conference standings, its highest conference finish in four seasons as a member of the league.