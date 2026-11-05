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Police report: Officer escorts vehicle with medical emergency to hospital
4 days ago
The Lovell Police Department received the following calls for the week of October 26-November 1:. October 26: 5:49 p.m. – A female caller from Miles City, Montana, said a male in Lovell has threatened her in the past, and she was planning a trip to Cody over the weekend and was worried he would travel to Cody to see her. An officer spoke to the man, who said he had no plans to seek her out in Cody.