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Boston College vs. Florida State Football: 20 Players Ruled Out On Wednesday Report
By Greg Patuto,4 days ago
This matchup will be without plenty of talent on both sides of the ball. Boston College is preparing to host a new-look Florida State team this weekend. Not only will the Seminoles come to town with an interim head coach in Rick Stockstill after firing Mike Norvell, they will be without plenty of assets on both sides of the ball — and they are not alone.