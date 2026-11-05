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Ohio State adding some major names to Oregon game guest
By Caleb Houser,4 days ago
Back at home this weekend, Ohio State is seeing some major names added to their Oregon game guest list. The Buckeyes are now onto Oregon. There’s no more time to reflect. It’s time to fix the issues and ensure this team wins out. No small task, Ohio State has tough opponents left on this schedule, and the players themselves have pointed towards the notion that these are now de-facto playoff games knowing they already have two losses.