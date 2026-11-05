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Melissa Dungan appointed Director of International Programs at FMU
4 days ago
Francis Marion University President Fred Carter announced today that Melissa Dungan has been appointed as the Director of International Programs. In this role, Dungan will coordinate the university’s efforts to provide international study opportunities for FMU students studying abroad and international students studying at the university. She will also oversee FMU’s newly formed International Study Centers in Canada, Ecuador, Germany, and Thailand.