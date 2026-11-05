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Mother thankful after bystanders, first responders jump into pond to rescue 3-year-old from sinking SUV in St. Peters
By First Alert 4 Staff,4 days ago
ST. PETERS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A St. Peters mother and her 3-year-old daughter are recovering at home after their SUV rolled into a pond with the toddler trapped inside Thursday morning. The incident happened at The Reserve at the Mid Rivers Apartments at 7:40 a.m. St. Peters police...
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