undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
A lifetime of service: Shelley McCracken’s 20 years in the Air Force
4 days ago
Cowley veteran reflects on the opportunities, challenges and rewards of military service and why young women should consider serving. When Shelley McCracken joined the United States Air Force in May 1971, the Vietnam War was still raging, public attitudes toward the military were often hostile and women served in a separate organization from their male counterparts.
1