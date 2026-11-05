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One foot in front of the other leads to State for Lady Grizz
3 days ago
Rocky Mountain’s volleyball team earned a berth in the Class 2A State Tournament with a fourth-place finish at last weekend’s regional tournament in Lander. The Lady Grizz opened with a five-set win over Saratoga, 25-14, 25-23, 23-25, 20-25, 17-15. Senior Kaysie Cooley recorded 14 kills, and Rocky posted a 95% serve-receive rate. Sawyer Bassett served two consecutive aces as Rocky built a two-set lead. Saratoga rallied to win the next two sets, using timeouts to slow Rocky’s momentum in the fourth, before the Lady Grizz won the deciding set.