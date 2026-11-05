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Scripps Ranch Crews Finish Final Link of San Diego's Pure Water Pipeline
By Ben J. Costas,4 days ago
Crews finished laying the final segment of the North City Pure Water Pipeline overnight beneath Hoyt Park Drive in Scripps Ranch, closing out an underground construction push that began in 2021. The pipeline is designed to carry purified water from a treatment facility off Eastgate Mall to Miramar Reservoir, a project city officials are calling a major milestone in San Diego's push for a more local water supply.
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