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From our files: Cowley’s Hub Theatre sold in 1926
4 days ago
Acting for the Cowley Ward, Bishop Marchant has sold the Hub Theatre to H.D. Bischoff of Lovell, who will take formal possession of it on November 20. Mr. Bischoff informs The Progress that he will make many improvements in the building as well as in the equipment, putting in new projectors and a new screen, and he intends also to add something in the way of music and will make the house more comfortable and attractive to the patrons of the local picture show house.