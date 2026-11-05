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Grizzlies show grit at Powell Middle School Tournament
3 days ago
Rocky Mountain Middle School wrestlers brought home two individual championships and several strong placing performances Saturday at the Powell Middle School Tournament. The Grizzlies finished seventh in the team standings with 22 points, led by first-place finishes from Peyton Grizzle and Ryker James. Head coach Eddie Whiting said their success came from more than simply winning their brackets.