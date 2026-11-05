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ZenaTech (NAS DAQ: ZENA) $1 Million in New Utility Contracts- Potential $2.5 Million Follow-On Opportunity Puts Its Drone Business in the Spotlight!
3 days ago
Major Solar Infrastructure Surveying Awards, a Multi-Billion-Dollar Grid Upgrade, 31 DaaS Acquisitions and Targeted 40%–60% Profit Margins Highlight a Company Building Serious Commercial Momentum. VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 5, 2026 / PRZen / ZenaTech, Inc. (N A S D A Q: ZENA) $ZENA has delivered another exciting development for...