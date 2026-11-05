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Man with three prior felony convictions sentenced to 15 years in meth, firearms case
By ABC 33/40,4 days ago
A 28-year-old man with three prior felony convictions was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for methamphetamine trafficking and firearms offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama. Logan Chase Turner pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to...
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