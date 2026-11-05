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Ocarina of Time Remake: Mirage Desert to Spirit Temple Guide
By Vladyslav Shamshurov,4 days ago
The Mirage Desert in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake separates Gerudo's Fortress from the Desert Colossus and the Spirit Temple. Getting to the other side isn't straightforward. First, you'll need to cross a river of quicksand, then find your way through a sandstorm. In this guide, we'll explain what to bring, how to open the gate, and how to avoid getting lost on the way to the temple.