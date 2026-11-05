undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Luka Doncic Reacts After Kendrick Perkins Compares Lakers Star to Kobe Bryant
By Joy Bassy,4 days ago
Luka Doncic is scoring at a pace few players in NBA history have matched. Through nine games, the Lakers star is averaging 38.5 points per game, 8.4 more than the league's second-leading scorer, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, at 30.1. His latest 40-point night pushed him into company only one other Laker superstar has kept, Kobe Bryant. Now, even one of Doncic's longtime critics is making that comparison.