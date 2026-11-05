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How to Get Epona and Beat Ingo in Ocarina of Time Remake
By Vladyslav Shamshurov,4 days ago
Epona lets you travel across Hyrule faster and take part in horseback challenges in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake. However, you can't simply pick a horse you like at the ranch and ride away. First, you'll need to learn a special song and then beat Ingo in two races. Even after losing the second race, he won't let you leave with the horse. In this guide, we'll explain how to prepare for the races, manage your speed boosts, and make Epona yours.