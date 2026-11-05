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Best Weapons in Phantom Blade Zero and Where to Find Them
By Vladyslav Shamshurov,4 days ago
In Phantom Blade Zero, a new weapon changes more than just your damage output. One sword inflicts Bleeding, another restores health, and a third lets you switch between several forms and freeze enemies. Some powerful weapons are awarded as part of the story, while others require you to defeat an optional boss or complete a lengthy questline. In this guide, we'll explain which weapons are worth trying, how to make the most of their unique abilities, and where to find each one.