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Fishers cozy mystery author compiles Celtic cookbook
By Leila Kheiry,4 days ago
Fishers author Lois Vining has written many cozy mystery novels, often set in Scotland or Ireland and often interspersed with traditional Celtic recipes. “I wrote about eight or nine of them with recipes and then one day in the spring, I said, ‘You know, I don’t want to go looking through all my books to find that one recipe,’” she said. “So, I compiled all of them into one cookbook.”